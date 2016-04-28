April 28 Geotrekk SA (formerly Playmakers) :

* Said on Wednesday that its extraordinary meeting of shareholders have resolved to raise Geotrekk's capital via series E share issue without preemptive rights

* To issue not less than 1 million shares and no more than 7.5 million series E shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty each

