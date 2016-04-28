April 28 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Said on Wednesday had entered on April 27 into agreement with Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
, whereby Gjensidige acquires the company's insurance portfolio in Sweden
* Purchase consideration is 200 million Swedish crowns ($24.82 million)
* Said had also entered into share purchase agreement for repurchase of Vardia Norge AS and
its distribution business
* Vardia Norge AS had been divested due to capital considerations as part of restructuring
announced on Aug. 11, 2015
* Upon completion of transactions, the company is expected to have a solvency ratio in
excess of the Board's comfort target level of 130 pct
($1 = 8.0588 Swedish crowns)
