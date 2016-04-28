April 28 Virgin America Inc :

* Virgin America reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Says Q1 2016 passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) decreased 3.8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015, to 9.88 cents

* Says Q1 2016 total CASM excluding special items decreased 8.8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015, to 10.13 cents

* Available seat miles (ASMs) for Q1 of 2016 increased 15.8 percent year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $364 million versus I/B/E/S View $361.5 million

* Qtrly passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) decreased 3.8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: