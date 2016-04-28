UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Virgin America Inc :
* Virgin America reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Says Q1 2016 passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) decreased 3.8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015, to 9.88 cents
* Says Q1 2016 total CASM excluding special items decreased 8.8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015, to 10.13 cents
* Available seat miles (ASMs) for Q1 of 2016 increased 15.8 percent year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $364 million versus I/B/E/S View $361.5 million
* Qtrly passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) decreased 3.8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma