BRIEF-Altamir to invest via the Apax France IX fund in Cipres Assurances
* Transaction is expected to be completed in July 2017
April 28 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):
* Said on Tuesday that the deadline for filing application for review of an administrative decision of March 22 by Alterco SA expired on April 22
* Based on the decision from March 22, KNF decided to indefinitely exclude from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) Alterco's shares
* KNF ruled that the exclusion of the company's securities from trade would be effective 30 days after the date on which this decision becomes final
* Said that to date it has not received the company's request for a retrial and therefore the last day of trading of the company's shares will be May 23
* Said the company might have sent the request for the retrial via post before April 22, therefore there is a possibility that the request will reach KNF in the next few days and the case will need to be reconsidered
VIENNA, May 17 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's first-quarter net profit rose more than expected as its operating income increased and write-downs shrank, it said, citing improving economic conditions in many of its markets.