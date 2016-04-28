UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 28 Domino's Pizza Inc :
* Net of approximate $0.02 negative impact on Q1 earnings from New Year's calendar shift - conf call
* CFO says for FY, continue to estimate foreign currency could have $8-$12 mln negative year-over-year impact on pretax earnings - conf call Further company coverage:
May 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma