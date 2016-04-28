BRIEF-British Land says FY underlying profit up 7.4 pct to 390 mln stg
* FY underlying profit +7.4 pct to 390 mln stg (2015/16: 363 mln stg)
April 28 Portugal' second-largest listed bank, Banco BPI, said in a statement on Thursday:
* First-quarter profit rose 48 percent to 45.8 million euros ($51.95 million).
* Net interest income up 8.8 percent at 167.8 million euros
* Analysts surveyed by reuters had predicted, on average, a net profit of 57 million euros and net interest income of 162 million euros.
* Common equity Tier 1 ratio at the end of the quarter was 10.8 percent under phasing-in criteria and 10.0 percent fully-implemented, versus 10.9 and 9.8 percent respectively in December.
* Net operating revenue rose 5.9 percent to 296.7 million euros.
* Credit at risk ratio dropped to 4.7 percent from 5 percent, impairments coverage of credit at risk up at 88 percent.
* Announces simultaneous exchange and completion of contracts for disposal of uplands business park in Walthamstow, e17, for 50 million stg