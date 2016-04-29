BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29Esperite NV :
* Says sales for Genoma compared to the sales of Q4 2015 increased by more than 40 pct for the Q1
* It was expected that Stem Cell sales levels would stabilize during 2015; these expectations have materialized by the end of 2015 and maintain more clear in Q1 2016
* On a consolidated level sales did growth relative less because the absolute sales levels of Genoma are less compared to the absolute sales levels of Stem Cell
