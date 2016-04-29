April 29Esperite NV :

* Says sales for Genoma compared to the sales of Q4 2015 increased by more than 40 pct for the Q1

* It was expected that Stem Cell sales levels would stabilize during 2015; these expectations have materialized by the end of 2015 and maintain more clear in Q1 2016

* On a consolidated level sales did growth relative less because the absolute sales levels of Genoma are less compared to the absolute sales levels of Stem Cell

