April 29 Galapagos NV

* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenues of 14.8 million euros ($16.9 million) vs 20.0 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating loss amounts to 17.4 million euros vs a loss of 15.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit is 35.9 million euros vs a loss of 14.2 million euros a year ago

* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31 totaled 987.6 million euros vs 171.4 million euros a year ago

* Guidance reiterated for 2016 cash burn of 100-120 million euros (excluding payments received from Gilead for filgotinib)

