China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* Said on Thursday it acquired 8 percent in Parques Reunidos at 15.50 euros ($17.66) per share and total investment of 100.1 million euros
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.