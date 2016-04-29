April 29 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :

* Said on Thursday will pay out complementary dividend of 0.2901 euros ($0.3305) per share on May 11

* As a result dividends for FY 2015 reach 0.6726 euros gross per share and 80.7 million euros in total

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)