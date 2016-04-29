China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA :
* Said on Thursday will pay out complementary dividend of 0.2901 euros ($0.3305) per share on May 11
* As a result dividends for FY 2015 reach 0.6726 euros gross per share and 80.7 million euros in total
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.