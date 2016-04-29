BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Neuron Bio SA :
* Said on Thursday, following a capital increase from Feb. 2016, Jose Manuel Arrojo Botija holds indirect stake of 9.73 percent in the company
* Fernando Valdivieso Amate holds directly 4.38 percent and 0.27 percent indirectly
* Javier Tallada Garcia de la Fuente is no longer obliged to declare his stake after leaving the board of directors
Source text: bit.ly/1WufREC
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: