* Said on Thursday, following a capital increase from Feb. 2016, Jose Manuel Arrojo Botija holds indirect stake of 9.73 percent in the company

* Fernando Valdivieso Amate holds directly 4.38 percent and 0.27 percent indirectly

* Javier Tallada Garcia de la Fuente is no longer obliged to declare his stake after leaving the board of directors

