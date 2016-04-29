China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
April 29EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :
* Said on Thursday it started the biggest project in company's history with a volume of 160 million euros ($182 million)
* "Postquadrat" project will be developed in joint venture with Austrian partner
* Completion of the project is expected in 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell 10 percent of its investment banking arm CI Capital to a local investor, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.