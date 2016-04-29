April 29 Pharol SGPS SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 net loss of 693.9 million
euros ($790.5 million) versus loss 302.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 negative EBITDA 16.2 million euros versus negative
EBITDA 26.6 million euros year ago
* Said that net loss mainly reflects 600 million euro losses
in investments in joint ventures and associates, including the
impairment of 226 million euros in the investment in Brazil's
Oi, as well as a 79 million euro reduction in the fair value of
the Call Option in Oi and operational costs of 16 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1SCHzdm , bit.ly/1VWeAYk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8778 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)