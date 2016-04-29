BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
April 29 Selvita SA :
* Said on Thursday that it completes subscription of 327,886 series G1 shares
* series G1 shares were acquired at 1.0 zloty ($0.26) per share
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: