BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Agronomia SpA :
* Said on Thursday that it appointed Roberto Lenti new chairman of the board
* Roberto Lenti will replace Giovanni Varriale
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago