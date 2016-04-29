BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Yaroslavl Tyre Plant :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 revenue 7.09 billion roubles ($110.05 million) versus 3.47 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 461.3 million roubles versus loss of 1.87 billion roubles year ago
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/24ohNBl
Further company:
($1 = 64.4250 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago