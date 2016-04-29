April 29 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has registered new units, Madam Spring Sp. z o.o. and Madam Joy Sp. z o.o. with capital of 5,000 zlotys ($1,300) each

* The new units will support the company's sale of clothes

