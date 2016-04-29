BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Monnari Trade SA :
* Said on Thursday that it has registered new units, Madam Spring Sp. z o.o. and Madam Joy Sp. z o.o. with capital of 5,000 zlotys ($1,300) each
* The new units will support the company's sale of clothes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8715 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago