MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Digirad Corp
* Company reaffirms its previously announced fiscal year 2016 revenue, non-gaap adjusted ebitda guidance
* Says total revenues for 2016 Q1 were $31.2 million, an increase of 125.1 percent compared to prior year's Q1 revenues of $13.8 million.
* Says adjusted net income for 2016 Q1 was $1.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share,
* Now providing financial guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.30 and $0.35 for fiscal year 2016
* Announces a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP