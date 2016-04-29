BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
April 29 Vivendi in letter to AMF stock market regulator:
* Says its share of voting rights in video games company Ubisoft rises to 15.66 percent, with 17.73 percent of the capital
* Says has no plan to seek control of Ubisoft or submit a public offer for outstanding shares Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago