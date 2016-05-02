May 2 Adolfo Dominguez SA :

* Said on Friday FY sales 105.7 million euros ($121.2 million) versus 121.5 million euros year ago

* FY recurring negative EBITDA 11.3 million euros versus positive EBITDA 834,000 euros year ago

* FY net profit 8.0 million euros versus loss 11.0 million euros year ago

* For the year 2016 the company has set the growth of comparable store sales as the main priority

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)