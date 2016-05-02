BRIEF-H&R Block says Thomas Gerke will receive base salary that would equal $950,000 annually
* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
May 2 Adolfo Dominguez SA :
* Said on Friday FY sales 105.7 million euros ($121.2 million) versus 121.5 million euros year ago
* FY recurring negative EBITDA 11.3 million euros versus positive EBITDA 834,000 euros year ago
* FY net profit 8.0 million euros versus loss 11.0 million euros year ago
* For the year 2016 the company has set the growth of comparable store sales as the main priority
($1 = 0.8722 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
