BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 Dogan Gazetecilik AS :
* Reported on Saturday Q1 revenue of 44.4 million lira ($15.90 million) versus 47.1 million lira year ago
* Q1 net profit of 3.2 million lira versus 15.4 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.7923 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.