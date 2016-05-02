BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation
May 2 Facephi Biometria SA :
* Said on Friday FY revenue 407,000 euros ($466,544) versus preliminary 416,000 euros
* FY negative EBITDA 595,000 euros versus preliminary negative 445,000 euros
* FY net loss 793,930 euros versus loss 1.1 million euros year ago
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.