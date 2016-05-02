BRIEF-H&R Block says Thomas Gerke will receive base salary that would equal $950,000 annually
* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
May 2 IVS Group SA :
* Said on Friday that its unit IVS France SaS bought entire stake in Coffee Time Sarl, a company active in vending sector in Paris- Ile de France area
* Transaction value was 1.6 million euros ($1.83 million)
