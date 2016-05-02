May 2 IVS Group SA :

* Said on Friday that its unit IVS France SaS bought entire stake in Coffee Time Sarl, a company active in vending sector in Paris- Ile de France area

* Transaction value was 1.6 million euros ($1.83 million)

