BRIEF-H&R Block says Thomas Gerke will receive base salary that would equal $950,000 annually
* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
May 2 Abrau-Dyurso :
* Reported on Friday FY 2015 net profit of $2.1 million vs $675,000 year ago
* FY 2015 revenue of $106.5 million versus $139.1 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/1rbD16K
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
* Raises full-yr EPS forecast on share repurchases (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)