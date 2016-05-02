BRIEF-H&R Block says Thomas Gerke will receive base salary that would equal $950,000 annually
* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
May 2 Travel24.com AG :
* Said on Friday postpones publication of FY results to a projected end of June 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
* Raises full-yr EPS forecast on share repurchases (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)