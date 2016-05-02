BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation
May 2Intertainment AG :
* Said on Friday supervisory board investigates irregularities in the administration of a former board member
* At the present stage of investigations, liability claims amount to at least 100,000 euros ($114,600)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.