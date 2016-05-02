BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR)
May 2 net mobile AG :
* Said on Friday DOCOMO Digital GmbH has given notice to net mobile AG that it has determined the amount of the reasonable cash settlement for squeeze out demand by
* Cash settlement shall be for 6.40 euros ($7.33) per no-par value bearer share of net mobile AG stock
($1 = 0.8727 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.