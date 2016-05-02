BRIEF-Interworld Digital says CEO Rachit Garg tendered resignation
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
May 2 Wisekey International Holding AG :
* Said on Saturday FY 2015 revenues of $2.3 million compared to 2014 revenues of $3.5 million
* Operating loss was substantially reduced from $32.6 million in 2014 to $6.8 million in 2015
* Expects revenues between $50 million and $60 million in 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1NheXKa
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Rachit Garg, chief executive officer of company, has tendered his resignation Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qMZriR) Further company coverage:
KIEV, May 16 Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russia's largest internet group Yandex and other popular online firms on Tuesday, saying it wanted to guard against cyber attacks, and the Kremlin threatened retaliation.