* H&R Block Inc - Thomas Gerke will receive a base salary amount that would equal $950,000 annually, effective June 1, 2017 - sec filing
May 2KSG Agro SA :
* Said on Friday FY 2015 revenue was $19.3 million versus $26.3 mln a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss was $2.7 mln versus loss of $50.2 mln
* FY 2015 EBITDA was $16.0 mln versus $6.8 mln a year ago
