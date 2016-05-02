BRIEF-India's Rajratan Global Wire March-qtr net profit falls
* March quarter net profit 24.7 million rupees versus profit 37.6 million rupees year ago
May 2Ibersol SGPS SA :
* Reported on Friday that it approved capital increase of 4 million euros ($4.6 million) to 24 million euros, by incorporation of legal reserve
* New shares will have nominal value of 1 euro and will be distributed free of charge to shareholders in the proportion of one new share per every group of five shares held
Source text: bit.ly/24hW4yc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8711 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 24.7 million rupees versus profit 37.6 million rupees year ago
* Natures Sunshine Products Inc - announced that it has received its direct selling license from MOFCOM, China's ministry of commerce.