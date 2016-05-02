UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA considers making divisions legally separate subsidiaries
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
May 2Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :
* Reported on Friday FY 2015 net profit of 721.6 million euros ($828.6 million) versus loss 367.2 million euros yr ago
* FY sales and services 3.38 billion euros versus 3.82 billion euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 1.41 billion euros versus 438.7 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1rclNWT
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8709 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aim would be to enhance running of diversified operations (Adds detail, rationale, spokesman)
* JLT Specialty USA announces appointment of Gabe Levitt as executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: