May 2 Sunedison Inc

* SunEdison names chief restructuring officer

* John S. Dubel has been appointed chief restructuring officer of company.

* Dubel is chief executive officer of Dubel & Associates, LLC, a provider of restructuring and turnaround services

* Dubel will report directly to independent directors of SunEdison's board and lead company's restructuring efforts