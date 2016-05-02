BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
May 2 Sunedison Inc
* SunEdison names chief restructuring officer
* John S. Dubel has been appointed chief restructuring officer of company.
* Dubel is chief executive officer of Dubel & Associates, LLC, a provider of restructuring and turnaround services
* Dubel will report directly to independent directors of SunEdison's board and lead company's restructuring efforts
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan