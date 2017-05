May 2 Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :

* Enters the Russian market

* Unit Gabetti Agency signs an agreement with CPBK for the opening of 28 Gabetti branches in Moscow, St Petersburg, Sevastopol, Crimea

* Agreement envisages the granting of a five-year licence for the Gabetti brand

(Gdynia Newsroom)