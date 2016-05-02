May 2 Chegg Inc

* Sees Q2 Chegg services revenue in range of $28 million and $30 million

* Chegg reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $66.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $62.9 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $48 million to $52 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $239 million to $257 million

* Sees q2 pro forma revenue in range of $36 million and $40 million

* Sees q2 gross margin between 56%; and 58%; sees q2 adjusted ebitda in range of $5 million and $7 million

* Qtrly gaap net loss per share $0.18

* Qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.03

* Sees fy pro forma revenue in range of $179 million and $192 million

* Sees fy gross margin between 48% and 50%; sees fy adjusted ebitda in range of $13 million and $22 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $241.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $50.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: