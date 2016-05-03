May 3 EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :

* Said on Monday sets reference price for the ongoing rights issue at 6.00 euros ($6.92)

* Subscription ratio of capital of up to 779,948 new shares will be 9:2

* Subscription period runs until May 10, 2016 including

