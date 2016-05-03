BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12
May 3 EYEMAXX Real Estate AG :
* Said on Monday sets reference price for the ongoing rights issue at 6.00 euros ($6.92)
* Subscription ratio of capital of up to 779,948 new shares will be 9:2
* Subscription period runs until May 10, 2016 including


($1 = 0.8672 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing