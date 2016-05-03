BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12
May 3 Euro Yatirim Holding :
* Completes sales of 20 pct stake in Eurocity Bank AG at 4.4 million euros ($5.08 million)
* Says currently holds 43.5 percent of the company after sale of the stake


($1 = 0.8664 euros)
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing