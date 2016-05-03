BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Atlantic Alliance Partnership Corp :
* Says acquire TLA for stock and cash consideration to result in a combined co with an initial enterprise value of greater than $200 million
* AAPC announces agreement to acquire TLA Worldwide PLC
* Combined company will be led by TLA's co-founders, Bart Campbell , chairman, and Michael J. Principe , CEO
* Under terms, each existing TLA shareholder may elect to receive all new AAPC shares, all cash or a combination thereof
* Says following transaction and combined company will trade on NASDAQ stock exchange
* TLA Worldwide will delist from AIM on london stock exchange following transaction
* Says AAPC and TLA directors have recommended that their respective shareholders vote in favor of deal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Qtrly nav per share equal to eur 2.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qNGls9) Further company coverage: