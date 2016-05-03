** Regus +2.5% & top gainer on the FTSE 350 support
services index after office space supplier reports
strong start to the year
** Q1 rev 532.5 mln stg vs 452.3 mln stg year ago & co
expects to deliver FY targets
** Over quarter of a full-day's average volume crosses in
first 30 mins of trade
** Strong cash generation in traditionally weakest qtr for
it also impresses investors, backing co's expectations to open
some 350 new locations (50 more than previous guidance)
** Cash always positive - with market fearing co's steep
capex outlook & rapid expansion each yr will increase debt &
reduce earnings
Co's focus on returns should ensure continued strong profit
growth, Investec writes, keeping "buy" rating