BRIEF-Italeaf SpA Qtrly NAV per share equal to Euro 2.12
May 3 Etalon Group Ltd says:
* Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of $0.05 per share for the year ended 31 December, which represents 29 percent of Etalon's net profit for the second half of 2015;
* Pending AGM approval of the final 2015 dividend, Etalon Group's total dividend payout for 2015 will amount to $0.08 per share, representing 28 percent of its 2015 net profit;
* The dividend to be paid on June 7, the ex-dividend date for holders of Etalon's GDRs is May 12;
* Board also set out the following priorities for its strategic review: focus on sustainable growth in net income and operating cash flow; steady rise in dividend payments; diversify the business into new regions and new segments of the real estate market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
* LendingClub Corp files to say it may, from time to time, offer and sell member payment dependent notes issued by the co - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qNGls9) Further company coverage: