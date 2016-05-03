May 3 Fortis Inc :

* FortisAlberta sees 2016 capital tracker revenue C$65 million

* Fortis reports first quarter earnings of $162 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.67

* Capital expenditure plan on track

* Over five-year period through 2020, excluding itc, corporation's capital program is expected to be approximately C$9 billion

* Continues to target 6% average annual dividend growth through 2020

* Qtrly revenue C$1,757 million versus C$1,915 million last year

* Q1 revenue view C$2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly fall in revenue mainly due to flow through in customer rates of lower energy supply costs at FortisBC Energy and Central Hudson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: