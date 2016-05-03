(Removes extraneous words from headline)
May 3 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group :
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reports 2016 first
quarter results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share per class A share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* As of March 31, 2016, assets under management totaled
$43.2 billion, a decrease of $5.1 billion, or 11%, from March
31, 2015
* Assets under management decreased to an estimated $42.0
billion as of May 1, 2016
* Board of directors of Och-Ziff did not declare a 2016
first-quarter dividend
* Distributable earnings per adjusted class A share
excluding reserve-non-GAAP $0.11
