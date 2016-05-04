BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
May 4 Dmail Group SpA (Dmail) :
* Said on Tuesday that the court in Milan approved its proposal of composition with creditors
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.