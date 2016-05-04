UPDATE 4-Ukraine accuses Russia of attack on president's website after web sanctions
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
May 4 Mavshack publ AB :
* Q1 net sales 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($559,318.87) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 6.0 million crowns versus loss 10.9 million crowns year ago
* Company will continue its expansion in 2016, primarily in the middle east Source text: bit.ly/26S6CTB Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0455 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is likely, a spokesman said on Tuesday.