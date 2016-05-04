UPDATE 4-Ukraine accuses Russia of attack on president's website after web sanctions
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
May 4 Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
* Expects net debt ratio to return into 30-40 percent target range late this year or early 2017 -CFO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Says situation now under control (Releads with Ukraine president office's statement on cyber attack)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Homeland Security chief John Kelly has not made a final decision on extending a ban on larger electronic devices on airplanes, but the department still believes an expansion is likely, a spokesman said on Tuesday.