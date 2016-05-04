BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Deutsche Telekom
* CFO says will look to help T-Mobile US financially on a case-by-case basis
* CFO says remains open to strategic combinations for T-Mobile US Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing