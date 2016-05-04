BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 New Residential Investment Corp
* Qtrly net interest income $108.8 million versus $119.6 million in previous quarter (not in last year)
* New residential announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017