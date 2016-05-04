May 4 (Reuters) -
* Melco becomes the single largest shareholder of Melco
Crown Entertainment
* Melco International Development Limited says pursuant to
agreement which MCE agreed to repurchase 155 million shares
(equivalent to 51.7 million ADS) from CAI
* Aggregate purchase price for share repurchase is US$800.8
million
* Melco International Development Limited says Melco Crown
Entertainment entered into a share repurchase agreement with
unit of crown resorts limited
