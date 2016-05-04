BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Best Efforts Bank :
* Reported FY 2015 net interest income of 35.6 million roubles ($539,111.31) versus 74.2 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 54.8 million roubles versus 20.9 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income of 41.7 million roubles versus 17.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SNGjo2
($1 = 66.0346 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017