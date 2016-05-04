BRIEF-Time says CEO Richard Battista's 2016 total compensation was $5.8 mln - SEC Filing
* Time Inc - CEO Richard Battista's 2016 total compensation was $5.8 million - SEC Filing
May 4 Armada :
* Reported FY 2015 loss for the year of 5.6 million roubles ($84,938.57) versus loss of 1.02 billion roubles year ago


($1 = 65.9300 roubles)
* ePlus Inc says its subsidiary, ePlus Technology Inc is acquiring OneCloud Consulting Inc