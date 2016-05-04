May 4 Time Warner Inc

* "In the second quarter, we continue to see positive trends in both advertising and subscription revenue" -Conf call

* "Vast majority of affiliate deals will be up in the next 18 months to two years" -Conf call

* On Turner-"have 20 more new seasons of owned original seasons on our networks for Q2" -Conf call

* "Time Warner sees Q2 turner segment advertising revenue growth to be in mid to high single digits" - Conf call

* On Turner-"for q2 scatter pricing at domestic entertainment networks continues to be up well in double digits versus up front" - Conf call