BRIEF-Functionx files for non-timely 10-Q
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
May 4 Time Warner Inc
* "In the second quarter, we continue to see positive trends in both advertising and subscription revenue" -Conf call
* "Vast majority of affiliate deals will be up in the next 18 months to two years" -Conf call
* On Turner-"have 20 more new seasons of owned original seasons on our networks for Q2" -Conf call
* "Time Warner sees Q2 turner segment advertising revenue growth to be in mid to high single digits" - Conf call
* On Turner-"for q2 scatter pricing at domestic entertainment networks continues to be up well in double digits versus up front" - Conf call Further company coverage: )
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qOjLjR) Further company coverage:
* Sandra Pessin reports 8.1 percent stake in Liqtech International as of May 12 versus 3.8 percent stake as of Feb 7 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rddttV) Further company coverage: